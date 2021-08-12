Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,546 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

