National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$57.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

