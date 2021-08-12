National Bank Financial Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$20.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.70 on Monday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$18.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$792.64 million and a P/E ratio of -30.51.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

