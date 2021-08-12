National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

