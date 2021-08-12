National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$97.50 and last traded at C$97.25, with a volume of 429410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.510876 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

