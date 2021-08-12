National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

NFG stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.