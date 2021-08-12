Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,387. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

