Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

