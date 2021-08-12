Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVGS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,712. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

