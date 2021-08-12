Neha Parikh Sells 1,200 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $360.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.68. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.40 and a beta of 2.40.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $104,960,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

