NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $51.00. NeoGames shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
