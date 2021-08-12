NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $51.00. NeoGames shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NeoGames by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 19.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

