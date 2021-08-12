Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 34,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Neonode has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.03.

Get Neonode alerts:

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.