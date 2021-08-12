Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,507. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

