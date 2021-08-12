NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.61. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 2,880,603 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 28,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.