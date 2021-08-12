Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.37 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $435.83 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 436,478,159 coins and its circulating supply is 436,477,581 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

