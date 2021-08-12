Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $110.83. Approximately 16,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 482,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

