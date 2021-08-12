New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 151.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $18,722,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 132.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

