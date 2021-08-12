New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

