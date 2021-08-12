New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,300 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

