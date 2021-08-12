New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $470,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Belden were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

