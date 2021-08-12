New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $524,000 Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

