New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

