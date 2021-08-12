New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

