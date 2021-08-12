New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

NEWR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 240,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

