New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NRZ stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 20,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,886. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.