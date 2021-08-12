Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 283,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 480,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.