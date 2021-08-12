Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 22,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,706. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 852,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

