Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.67. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,411 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $597.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.