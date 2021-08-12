NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 104 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $72,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $259.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.