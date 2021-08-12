NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,687,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,214. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

