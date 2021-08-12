NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,358,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 82,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

ADI traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $166.76. 30,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

