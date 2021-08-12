NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $741,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,424. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23.

