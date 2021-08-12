NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

