NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.24. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.87. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86.

