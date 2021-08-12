NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,080 ($105.57). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,944 ($103.79), with a volume of 150,259 shares traded.

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,920.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

