NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 209,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

