NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.64. 3,995,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

