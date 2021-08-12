NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $170.64. 3,995,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.