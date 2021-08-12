Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 396,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

