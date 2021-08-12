Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.36 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

