Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 21,500 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

