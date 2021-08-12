Nkcfo LLC Invests $309,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 38,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.