Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

