Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 36,188 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

