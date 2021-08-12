NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.94. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.88, with a volume of 381,735 shares changing hands.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

