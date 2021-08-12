Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.