Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 66,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,055. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

