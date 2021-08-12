Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 115,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $151.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.