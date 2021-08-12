Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 275,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

