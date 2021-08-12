Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million to $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $6.02 on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $148.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.